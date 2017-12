AN EARTHQUAKE measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale took place east of Panama City at approximately 1 on Saturday, December 9. at approximately 10,30 a. m. Later The University of Panama confirmed the quake’s epicenter was 208 kilometers northwest of the municipality of Acandí, Chocó.

The Emergency Operations Center of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), confirmed that no incidents were reported after the quake.