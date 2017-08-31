4.3 earth tremor  on Panama-Costa Rica border

AN EARTH TREMOR OF 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 8 a.m. Thursday, August 3 in the border area between Costa Rica and Panama. Authorities have not reported any casualties or material damages.

According to the National Seismological Network (RSN), the tremor had an epicenter six kilometers east of the town of Pavón, in Golfito, south of the Costa Rican province of Puntarenas. Authorities said the quake originated two kilometers deep .and was reported as perceived by nearby communities. The cause of the earthquake was the fault in the Caribbean plate Costa Rica is located in an area of the world with high seismic activity and annually records hundreds of earthquakes.

