4.3 earth tremor  on Panama-Costa Rica border

Posted on August 31, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 26

AN EARTH  TREMOR  OF 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 8 a.m. Thursday, August 3 in the border area between Costa Rica and Panama. Authorities have not reported any casualties or material damages.

According to the National Seismological Network (RSN),  the tremor had an epicenter six kilometers east of the town of Pavón, in Golfito, south of the Costa Rican province of Puntarenas. Authorities said the quake originated two kilometers deep .and was reported as perceived by nearby communities. The cause of the earthquake was the fault in the Caribbean plate  Costa Rica is located in an area of the world with high seismic activity and annually records hundreds of earthquakes.

Newsroom has over 330,000-page impressions a month for advertising info contact adnewsroompanama@gmail.com

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd