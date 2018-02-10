39 Panama traffic deaths this year

AN unidentified woman was hit and killed on Via Espana in Rio Abajo on Friday morning, February 9 a day after another woman was run down in Parque Lefevre.

The two deaths, bring the total of traffic fatalities this year to 39, with 14 of them pedestrians.

Traffic accidents took the lives of 412 people in 2017, 24 less than the previous year but still disproportionately high in a country of only some four million people. Thirty of the deaths were recorded as hit and run.