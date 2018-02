THE PANAMA FIRE Department has been called out to douse 380 grass and undergrowth fires in the first five weeks of the year reports TVN News

Most are deliberately set by landowners and farmers to clear overgrown property but during Carnival, there are often fires started by campers and picnickers,

The provinces with the highest incidence are: Coclé (91), Chiriquí (73), Panama Oeste (60) and Panama Center (59).