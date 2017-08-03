37,884 sign up for CD breakaway party

DISSIDENT Democratic Change (CD) Deputy José Muñoz, in less than three months has collected the signatures necessary to formally register the new political Alliance Party, leading to a potential eight groups contesting the 2019 elections.

The Electoral Tribunal (TE) reported that the Alliance Party picked up 37,884 signatures representing 2% percent of the total votes cast in the last election the number required for its legal constitution.

“The new political organization will have six months to hold its constitutional convention and continue the formalities until becoming a legally established political party, “said the court.

Deputy Muñoz began the collection of signatures in five corregimientos of the 8-10 circuit: Pedregal, Mañanitas, December 24, Pacora and Tocumen.

At the end of March, several lawyers and religious groups announced the formation of a party called the Independent Alternative Social Party (COUNTRY).

The country’s workers and small holders are also seeking to again register The Frente Amplio Democrático (FAD), which participated without success in the 2014 general elections

At present, in Panama, there are five legally constituted parties: CD, Partido Revolutionary Democratic Party (PRD), Panamanian Party, Popular Party (PP) and Movement Republican Nationalist Liberal (Molirena)