343 curfew violators as crime prevention expands

A TOTAL of 343 minors were detained in the first six months of the year for breaking the 9 p.m. curfew and being out on the streets without a responsible adult.

They were detained in Panama, San Miguelito and in the provinces of Veraguas and Chiriquí.

Commissioner Ayda Villarreal, head of the Police Service for Children and Adolescents, said on Tuesday, July 4 that the police will continue with the operations and with the other measures of prevention and education with a greater presence in the country’s schools.

During the first quarter of the year, 33,812 students In 223 schools students were introduced to “Young people Against Crime”, “Prevention of Drug Abuse “and “Safe Childhood and Adolescence.” prevention programs.

This work is reinforced with community visits with the participation of parents and teachers, who are guided by agents of the Police Service.