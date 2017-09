A 31-YEAR-OLD found guilty of having sex with a 13-year-old girl during the birthday party of her mother will be sentenced on September 14.

The incident took place at the mother’s home on September 11, 2016, at around 9:30 p.m.

The August 31 ruling of the court after a two-day trial was unanimous The sentence will be handed down at the headquarters of the Accusatory Penal System in Plaza Ágora.