30 English language scholarships

Posted on July 6, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 20

THIRTY scholarships to study English-language in Canada or  the United States for 8 months  will be available  next week for Panamanian students aged 18-23

The Institute for Training and Exploitation of Human Resources (IFARHU) says that interested students should have an average of 4.0, a visa and a valid passport.

The scholarship includes tuition, accommodation, food, medical insurance, installation expenses, airfare and maintenance.

Application must be made from July 10 to 17.

The selected students will attend Centennial College, in Toronto  Canada; the University of Central Oklahoma or Marshall University, W. Virginia.

 

To participate, interested parties should log on to: www.ifarhuconcurso.gob.pa

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd