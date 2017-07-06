30 English language scholarships

THIRTY scholarships to study English-language in Canada or the United States for 8 months will be available next week for Panamanian students aged 18-23

The Institute for Training and Exploitation of Human Resources (IFARHU) says that interested students should have an average of 4.0, a visa and a valid passport.

The scholarship includes tuition, accommodation, food, medical insurance, installation expenses, airfare and maintenance.

Application must be made from July 10 to 17.

The selected students will attend Centennial College, in Toronto Canada; the University of Central Oklahoma or Marshall University, W. Virginia.

To participate, interested parties should log on to: www.ifarhuconcurso.gob.pa