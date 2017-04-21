3 women murder suspects detained

THREE WOMEN charged with the murder of a Panama national soccer star and his buddy, are back behind bars after a Colón Appeals Court decided that they represent a danger to the community and revoked the precautionary measures issued on April 17 by a Judge of Guarantees.

They are charged with the alleged murders of Amílcar Henríquez and Delano Wilson, and for the attempted murder of Josimar Salvador.

The unanimous decision of the court was issued Thursday, April 21following an appeal filed by prosecutor Reynaldo Ceballos, who said the women

were found at a residence where a car linked to the murders was located.

Police also found ammunition and a number of pistols in the house that police said are linked to four suspects who were arrested.

A fourth suspect was ordered not to leave the country and to avoid the area of Nuevo Colon, where the families of the victims live.

