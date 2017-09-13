3 dead in recorded traffic horror

THREE PEOPLE were killed and one injured in a head on-collision between a pickup and a speeding taxi in Chepo on Tuesday, August 12, pushing the death toll on Panama highways this year to 303.

The tragedy took place in front of people waiting for a bus near the La Tosca Minisuper in Las Margaritas, and was recorded on the store’s surveillance cameras.

After the crash the taxi spun around several times, ejecting two passengers and burst into flames. Witnesses used fire extinguishers to douse the fire and attempted to rescue one of the passengers, but he died on the spot.

According to preliminary information from the National Traffic Operations Directorate (DNOT), the driver of the pickup was attempting to make a left turn. He is in the Chepo District Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The DNOT says that 88 of the deaths this year have resulted from collisions, 89 from people being run over, and 23 from hit and run incidents.

Multi vehicle crash

On Wednesday morning Three people including two university students were badly injured in a multivehicle crash on the Chitré Circunvalación road, in front of the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) offices. The collision involved a mule truck and two sedans, including a Mustang. The causes of the accident are under investigation, but speed is believed to have been one of the factors.