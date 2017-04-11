26 schoolgirl pregnancies a day in first quarter

PANAMA, where sex education in schools is widely opposed, recorded over 26 schoolgirl t pregnancies a day in the first quarter of 2017 with a total of 2,358 in Ministry of Health (Minsa) hospitals.

The World Health Organization, (WHO) defines an adolescent as aged 10-19

Young pregnant women seeking medical care at the Social Security Fund (CSS) or in the country’s private clinics are not included in the Minsa statistics.

During the year 2016, there were 11 298 cases of adolescent pregnancies an increase of 322 over the previous year.