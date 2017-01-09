$250,000 dine in electricity distributors upheld

A $250,000 FINE imposed on the Chiriquí Electric Distribution Company (EDECHI) for failure to comply with current electricity regulations, has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The fine was set by the National Authority of Public Services (ASEP)

The Third Chamber of the Court in a unanimous decision ruled that “there was a lack of maintenance in several circuits in the province of Chiriquí,”

An estimated 390 irregularities were detected in areas that supply more than 40,000 customers. The court ruled that the company should have addressed these problems.