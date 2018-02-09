25,000 security personnel for Carnival

OVER 25,000 men and women will be on duty during the four days of carnival to provide security for revellers, motorists and beach lovers.

The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), will have 1,500 members serving as lifeguards and with prehospital and public safety equipment, and will work in river and beach areas.

María Luisa Romero, Minister of Government, said that everything is in order and they are waiting to get good results with coordination between Sinaproc and the Joint Task Force (FTC).

Sinaproc, Director José Donderis, said that the priority on the eve of Carnival was on ensuring the mobility of thousands of Panamanians moving into the interior of the country,

Donderis said that the important thing during these dates is the designated driver and that a strong control campaign will be in place in all areas, visiting the centers of shows located in Azuero, Coclé, Panama and even in Darién.

“Commercial carnival establishments or individuals who violate the security measures and do not comply with the provision of the permits granted will have the permits canceled and the activity closed,” he added