$250 million for East Panama infrastructure

Posted on April 12, 2017 in Panama, Panama

THE GOVERNMENT plans to allocate $100 million to remodel schools, and the construction of an aqueduct, a health center and a sports complex in the eastern area of the province of Panama.

In addition  it has  announced that on April 18 a tender will be launched for the extension of the  ring road towards the sector, an  investment in of  over $150 million.

The announcement was  made  during the Sectorial Cabinet meeting held at Maria de los Angeles school, in the community of Las Paredes, in the town of 24 de Diciembre.

It came after extensive discussion with residents and local authorities, over the continuing  need for  health, education, housing, basic sanitation and drinking water facilities.

 

