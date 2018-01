EARLY REPORTS said that 25 people were injured in a Monday morning rush hour triple collision in San Juan de Chilibre.

Two buses and an articulated vehicle were involved in the crash near the Argos cement factory.

One person was trapped in the wreckage and Fire Department staff arrived with “jaws of life” equipment.

A fleet of 911 Service ambulances ferried the injured to health centers, and traffic in the area was brought to a stop.