21  Supreme Court candidates named

Posted on December 4, 2017 in Panama

PANAMA’S  National Bar Association (CNA) revealed on  Monday, December 4  the list of 21 lawyers who managed to qualify for the position of magistrate of the  Supreme Court (CSJ).

The names will be submitted to the Executive, and President Jun Carlos Varela will make the final choice of two new judges to replace  Oydén Ortega (First  Civil Chamber) and Jerónimo Mejía (Second Criminal Chamber) whose 10-year terms expire in December.

Among those  who met the requirements are Jaime Abad, former director of

Rubén Elías Rodríguez, former president of the Bar Association; Virgilio Sousa and Jorge Luis Lau.

