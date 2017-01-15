20,000 polleras boost Las Tablas economy

Posted on January 15, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 2

THE  LA GALA  “Parade  of a 1000 Polleras” in Las Tablas, in Los Santos province,  on Saturday January 14, pumped  over $22.5 million into the local economy says Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP) administrator  Gustavo Him.

The seventh version of the parade actually involved some 20,000 women wearing differing polleras from every corner of Panama aiming  to showcase  the traditional dress of the country  asone of the most beautiful in the world, while serving Pana  as a global tourist attraction.

The participants had to conform to the regulation of clothing authorized by the ATP, according to the correct and traditional use of the polleras of each region of the country.

Men wearing traditional regional shirts , and the  sombrero ‘pintao’ also participated

Gustavo Him presented the Flag of the Parade to  the  “honored” musician Dagoberto Yin Carrizo

Only  traditional murga, tuna or tamborito  instruments werw  allowed, and mobile music players and ghetto blasters were outlawed.

Hotels and  private rentals  were at saturation point and 40,000 vehicles and 125 000, visitors thronged to the region, outstripping last year’s totals said Gustavo Him.

Local craftspersons benefited from the making and selling of scores of thousands of souvenir shirts.

Carnival sell out
The organizers have only a brief recuperation period  before the local economy gets another major cash injection during carnival,  February 25 -28,  with not a room in hotels or private lodgings available.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd