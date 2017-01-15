20,000 polleras boost Las Tablas economy

THE LA GALA “Parade of a 1000 Polleras” in Las Tablas, in Los Santos province, on Saturday January 14, pumped over $22.5 million into the local economy says Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP) administrator Gustavo Him.

The seventh version of the parade actually involved some 20,000 women wearing differing polleras from every corner of Panama aiming to showcase the traditional dress of the country asone of the most beautiful in the world, while serving Pana as a global tourist attraction.

The participants had to conform to the regulation of clothing authorized by the ATP, according to the correct and traditional use of the polleras of each region of the country.

Men wearing traditional regional shirts , and the sombrero ‘pintao’ also participated

Gustavo Him presented the Flag of the Parade to the “honored” musician Dagoberto Yin Carrizo

Only traditional murga, tuna or tamborito instruments werw allowed, and mobile music players and ghetto blasters were outlawed.

Hotels and private rentals were at saturation point and 40,000 vehicles and 125 000, visitors thronged to the region, outstripping last year’s totals said Gustavo Him.

Local craftspersons benefited from the making and selling of scores of thousands of souvenir shirts.

Carnival sell out

The organizers have only a brief recuperation period before the local economy gets another major cash injection during carnival, February 25 -28, with not a room in hotels or private lodgings available.