NEARLY $20,000 in fines from The Urban garbage authority (AAUD) was slapped on 44 companies for bad waste disposal in June.

The majority of the businesses fined presented accumulation of waste product of their commercial said an AAUD statement..

A law introduced in 2010 allows fines ranging from $ 25 to $ 500. In case of recidivism, the fine will be doubled.

Citizens may also report improper use of garbage disposal by calling 311 or by writing to denuncias@aaud.gob.pa