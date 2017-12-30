200 Firemen Fight  Free Zone Blaze

OVER 200 firefighters. From Colon, Panama and the Canal Authority (ACP) battled for more than eight hours overnight to control a fire that consumed a warehouse in the Colon Free Zone on Friday, December 29.

In spite of their efforts and falling rain, the fire, which started in a tire deposit, spread to a second warehouse.

Firefighters’ work was complicated because the walls of the first building were at the point of collapse said the Fire Service.

The Fire Department of Panama said that volunteer fire companies were activated from the regional area of Panama to support their colleague in Colón.

At 1:40 p.m. on Saturday It was reported that the second burned structure collapsed.

The fire in the two deposits has affected at least six companies operating in the Free Zone.