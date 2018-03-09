20 countries affecting Panama interests listed

PANAMA has joined the US in complaining about tariffs in other countries and has issued a list that includes 20 jurisdictions in Latin America, Europe, and Asia that apply discriminatory or restrictive measures to the Republic affecting economic and commercial interests.

The list is the first step in the evaluation of reciprocal actions towards the countries that discriminate against Panama, as established by Law 48 of October 26, 2016, which governs the process to apply retaliatory measures, says the Ministry of Foreign Relations

The countries listed are: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Croatia, Slovenia, Estonia, France, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Cameroon, Georgia, Russia and Serbia, jurisdictions that keep Panama included on different discriminatory lists.

According to the law diplomatic steps must first be taken and then proposed actions against states affecting the interests of Panama approved