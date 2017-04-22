2 million flu doses ready for Vaccination Week

A SHIPMENT of two million vaccines against influenza A (H1N1) has been received in Panama, ahead of the rainy (and flu) season says The Ministry of Health (Minsa).

The Ministry invested a total of $10.9 million in the purchase. The vaccines will be used from April 22 to 29 April for the Vaccination Week of the Americas, in which Panama has participated for several years.

According to the Minsa, this year will be applied the dose of influenza quadrivalent, with more protection

Than those applied in 2016, “when trivalent doses were given to about 2.5 million people”.

T he vaccines will be distributed in the 13 Minsa health regions to ensure application to the entire population.

Minsa is urging the population to be vaccinated to prevent an outbreak of influenza that killed many last year during the rainy season. During the crisis, many were forced to wait for hours, or even overnight to get their jab. Vaccinations are free at Health centers and polyclinics