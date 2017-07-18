2 dead 18 injured in traffic incidents

PANAMA’S HIGHWAY death toll this year is hovering around the 260 mark, while injuries total thousands.

The provinces of Chiriquí and added two more deaths to the list of fatalities on Monday, July 17.

A retired National Border Service captain (Senafront) lost control of his car and ended up in a river. The victim was identified as Joel Oscar Moreno Quintero, 53, who was driving a pickup truck on the road from Puerto Armuelles to the Los Limones, in the Barú.district. His death brings the total for Chiriquí this year to 51.

In Veraguas Roberto Montezuma was killed and a young woman badly injured when they were hit by a hit and run driver on the inter-American highway, in San Pedro.

The 24-year-old woman was left at the accident site, but Montezuma’s body was dragged for 1,6 km to the Cañazas exit.

The Public Ministry is investigating.

Meanwhile, 17 people were injured in the El Palmar sector of Los Cumbres on Monday afternoon when the driver of a speeding sedan lost control and crossed the road to hit a busito and a coaster.

Fire service personnel were called to evacuate passengers from the upended bus.

Ambulances took the injured to hospital for treatment, and one was detained with serious injuries.