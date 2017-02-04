2 arrested after kidnap rescue
POLICE arrested two men after rescuing a 27- year-old kidnap victim, in Chiriqui on Saturday Feb 4.
The victim was located, at about 8 a.m., in the sector of Boca Chica de Horconcitos, an hour and a half from David.
He had been kidnapped the previous day outside a store owned by his relatives in the Lassonde area of David.
Judicial sources said the relatives received a phone call demanding a large sum of money for his release.
Details of how the man was found have not yet been released, and police investigations are continuing.