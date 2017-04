THE NUMBER of Chiriqui homes affected by two recent earthquakes and 70 aftershocks is rising as inspections by the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), continue.

By Wednesday Apr. it was confirmed that 40 homes were damaged with 17 of them scheduled to be demolished.

Sinaproc Director General of José Donderis, said that the affected homes are in Boquete, Guadalupe and Baru.