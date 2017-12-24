17 in Christmas Eve  volcano peak rescue

SEVEN blind people were among a group 17 hikers rescued from the top of Panama’s highest peak, Volcan Barú at dawn on Sunday. December 24.

The rescue was carried out by members of the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN), supported by the Joint Task Force (FTC).

The hikers were transferred to the Chiriqui Fire Station. No injuries were reported.

The volcano is located at 3,474 meters and has always been a magnet for local and foreign hikers who follow the challenging route to the top for the spectacular view and the low humidity mountain forests not found anywhere else in Panama. Temperatures oscillate between 10 ° C and 20 ° C

On December 10, FTC the air and ground teams were mobilized to rescue 24 people on the top of the volcano. Although they did not show serious injuries, some of the hikers suffered from hypothermia reports La Estrella.

On October 1, Five young people were rescued with fatigue and signs of hypothermia.

The Environment Ministry and the Tourism Authority have reiterated the need for excursions to the top of the volcano to be carried out in compliance with established norms and regulations as well as the accompaniment of certified guides.