16 injured in bus collision

Posted on January 15, 2018 in Panama

SIXTEEN people were injured following a collision between a pickup and a bus, in Herrera on Monday afternoon, January 15. The incident took place at the entrance of Majarilla in Ocú.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when the bus was dropping off passengers was hit by the pickup.

The injured  were  treated by Fire Department  and Unified Service of Emergency Management staff and  taken to hospitals in Santiago, Ocú and Chitré,

Photos Courtesy: @TraficoCPanama

