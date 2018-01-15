16 injured in bus collision

SIXTEEN people were injured following a collision between a pickup and a bus, in Herrera on Monday afternoon, January 15. The incident took place at the entrance of Majarilla in Ocú.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when the bus was dropping off passengers was hit by the pickup.

The injured were treated by Fire Department and Unified Service of Emergency Management staff and taken to hospitals in Santiago, Ocú and Chitré,

Photos Courtesy: @TraficoCPanama