15,000 attend health census and free breakfast

SOME 15,000 Panamanians over the age of 40 were scheduled to participate in an ongoing Preventive Health Census carried out by the Social Security System(CSS) followed by a free breakfast on Saturday July 22.

The study which has already involved 185,000 people has revealed that 35% suffer from high blood pressure, 13% from diabetes mellitus, 35.8% from dyslipidemia and 37.6% suffer from overweight / obesity.

On Saturday a mega-center was in operation at the Roberto Durán Arena with over 2,000 administrative and health care officials providing carle. aboratory testing, nutritional and medical evaluation, in addition to medication delivery,

The activity started at 5:00 a.m. and participants had to avoid eating food for the previous 12 hours. After the examinations, they were offered a free breakfast.