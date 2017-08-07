13-year-old one of two dead in robbery shoot out

A SHOOT OUT during an attempted robbery in a Pueblo Nuevo cantina left two dead, including a 13-year-old robber, and one person critically wounded.

The incident started at 10:15 p.m. in the Hermanos Broce cantina when two armed robbers held up Victoriano Vega, the 57-year-old manager. Leslie Alemán, a 46-year-old armed client attempted to defend him and in the ensuing shoot out one of the robbers was killed, while the other escaped reports El Siglo.

When police and paramedics arrived the two men were rushed to San Miguel Arcángel hospital where Aleman died. Vega remains in intensive care.

Police foud a 38 caliber revolver with five used cartridges in the hand of the13-year-old robber.