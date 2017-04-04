127 highway deaths in 93 days

HIGHWAY DEATHS in Panama continue on a record breaking course with 127 tragedies in the first 93 days of the year.

Agedia Josué Abrego, 33, was killed on Monday Apr 3 when a parked pirate bus was hit from behind and catapulted into Abrego who was attempting to cross the road behind a diablo rojo in Las Cuevas, Chilibre.

Two senior citizens, aged 61 and 80 were killed in different incidents in Anton Cocle on the weekend bringing traffic deaths in the province this year to 30.