127 highway deaths in 93 days

Posted on April 4, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 349

HIGHWAY DEATHS in Panama continue  on a record breaking course  with 127 tragedies in the first 93 days of the year.

Agedia Josué Abrego, 33, was killed  on Monday Apr 3 when a parked pirate bus was hit from behind  and catapulted into  Abrego who was attempting to cross the road behind a diablo rojo in Las Cuevas, Chilibre.

Two senior citizens, aged 61 and 80  were killed in different incidents in Anton  Cocle on the weekend bringing traffic deaths in the province this year to 30.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd