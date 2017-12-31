12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash

Posted on December 31, 2017 in Panama

A PLANE carrying 12 people crashed shortly after takeoff in Costa Rica, killing the two pilots and 10  passengers  on Sunday, Dec, 31 says a Costa Rican government  The Ministry of Public Security published photographs of the  crash scene and  the burnt remains of the aircraft in Guanacaste, a wooded area  in the northwest of the country.

The statement said that the plane belongs to Nature Air and hat it had just taken off from a nearby site. It was heading to Punta Islita and was embedded in a  mountain in Bejuco de Nandayure.

