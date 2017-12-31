12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash

A PLANE carrying 12 people crashed shortly after takeoff in Costa Rica, killing the two pilots and 10 passengers on Sunday, Dec, 31 says a Costa Rican government The Ministry of Public Security published photographs of the crash scene and the burnt remains of the aircraft in Guanacaste, a wooded area in the northwest of the country.

The statement said that the plane belongs to Nature Air and hat it had just taken off from a nearby site. It was heading to Punta Islita and was embedded in a mountain in Bejuco de Nandayure.