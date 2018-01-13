118 new buses join Panama fleet

STARTING on Monday, January 15, 118 new Torino buses will be incorporated into Panama’s transit system to reinforce the MiBus operation of Routes-Tocumen, Versailles, Don Bosco, Los Caobos and Pedregal.

They are added to the 200 that normally provide corridor service in that area of the city, said a MiBuS statement.

The routes from La Doña, Llano Bonito and Pacora are already operating with the new buses which carry more passengers and provide more comfort.

The announcement comes at a time when the Transit Authority plans to intensify the operations against those

bus drivers that provide public transport service and do not have a certificate of operation.

Transport leader Tomasito López countered on Friday that “there is a reality that the units that Mi Bus has to offer the service in the capital city are insufficient “, and that in addition” still fail to improve the frequency of buses .”

MiBus said that “it has been able to absorb without difficulties an increase of passengers of almost 50% as a result of the reduction of the transport fare on the North and South corridors to 75 cents, since mid-November of 2017