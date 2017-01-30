11 ex-minister bank accounts frozen

Posted on January 30, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 11

ALMA CORTÉS, Minister of Labor in the Ricardo Martinelli administration (2009­2014), has had 11 bank accounts frozen while she is facing charges of unjustified enrichment.

She is being investigated after an audit by the Comptroller General found that her assets increased by $2.5 million while in office.

Cortés confirmed the  bank information Monday, Jan 30  as she entered  the offices of the Sixth Anti­Corruption Prosecutor for questioning.

The former minister, who is a lawyer  said that some of the frozen  funds belong to partners at the law firm Cortés, Molino & Asociados.

The charges  said that Coréa was linked to companies that obtained contracts from the “Mi Primer Empleo,” (My First Job) program which was run by her ministry.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd