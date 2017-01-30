11 ex-minister bank accounts frozen

ALMA CORTÉS, Minister of Labor in the Ricardo Martinelli administration (2009­2014), has had 11 bank accounts frozen while she is facing charges of unjustified enrichment.

She is being investigated after an audit by the Comptroller General found that her assets increased by $2.5 million while in office.

Cortés confirmed the bank information Monday, Jan 30 as she entered the offices of the Sixth Anti­Corruption Prosecutor for questioning.

The former minister, who is a lawyer said that some of the frozen funds belong to partners at the law firm Cortés, Molino & Asociados.

The charges said that Coréa was linked to companies that obtained contracts from the “Mi Primer Empleo,” (My First Job) program which was run by her ministry.