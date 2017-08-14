10 meter waves spark no bathing alert

PANAMA’S National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) issued a “ no bathing” alert for beaches on the Pacific Coast because of sea bottom waves up to 10 meters high, which are formed away from the coast and without the presence of strong winds.

The phenomenon is present throughout the year, but is more frequent between the months of May and November, on the Pacific Ocean coastline says Sinaproc

“Therefore, it is essential that you avoid being near the beaches, especially because of sudden changes in the swell and the increased high tide.

The Joint Task Force cancelled classes at Farallón School and moved personnel into the area.

Sinaproc Director, José Donderis, recommended: “do not bathe.”