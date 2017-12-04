10 arrested in Panama Papers linked murder

POLICE in Malta have arrested ten suspects in the murder of, a journalist who played a prominent role in the Panama Papers investigation.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, exposed political and police corruption on the island and its links to the Panama revelations.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced eight of the arrests at a press conference on Monday, when he said the detainees are being questioned on “reasonable suspicion” of involvement in the October 16 car bombing of Caruana Galizia, the Times of Malta reports.

The government subsequently tweeted that two more suspects were in police custody.

Police have 48 hours to interrogate the suspects and decide whether to prosecute.

Muscat said that all of the initial eight suspects are Maltese nationals and have criminal records or were known to the police, reports Malta Today online.

Caruana Galizia, was a “popular blogger who doggedly reported claims of corruption among leading politicians”, said Sky News.

Her car blew up after she left her home to go to her office. The Prime Minister who was one of her expose targets offered a $2 million reward for help in the investigation. Her sons rejected the offer.