﻿Protected marine areas management stagnating

TWO YEARS after the government declared 13.5% of the country’s country’s total marine region a protected area for the study and conservation of mountains or geological formations under the sea, “crucial” for migratory species, management plans have not been introduced..

The law that created the reserves, said that the State had to establish management plans, allocate a budget, and coordinate the security of reserves and research programs, none of which has been done says a La Prensa investigation.

There has been no advance in the protection of The Cordillera de Coiba reserves in the Pacific Ocean and Volcan Bank in the Caribbean according to Hector Guzman, a scientist of the Smithsonian,

The researchers collaborated in studies so that both sites acquired the category of reservations.

Isaías Ramos, from the Environmental Impact Center, points out that the biodiversity of these areas makes them “unique”, and it is “regrettable” that apparently were only created to comply with agreements.

However, the Ministry of Environment stated that the goal is to launch the management plans in 2018.