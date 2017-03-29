No ban on immigrants passing through – Varela

CENTRAL AMERICAN countries cannot forbid migrants from passing through to their destination, said Panama President Juan Carlos Varela, on Wednesday, March 29, at the Tuxtla Summit in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“Whenever they do it with order and respect to the law, we as authorities must ensure that this transit is safe and peaceful.”

He called on his peers at the Summit to be in solidarity on the issue and to reduce instances of human trafficking.

Varela added that during its leadership of the Central American Integration System (SICA), which it will assume in June, Panama will seek to strengthen the fight against organized crime and the control of migrants.

“Panama is committed to regional security and to protecting our service and logistics platform from the threat of organized crime,” said Varela, noting that with support from countries like Mexico and Colombia, mechanisms can be put in place to deal with new threats insecurity and violence.