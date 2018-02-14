OPINION: Carnival or Disease?

MORE than a century ago, the American doctor William C. Gorgas applied the discoveries of the Cuban scientist Carlos Finlay in the Canal area and in the cities of Panama and Colon, eradicating yellow fever and controlling other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.

Currently, the Gorgas Commemorative Health Studies Institute (Icges) continues with scientific research and effort to defeat the mosquito Aedes aegypti, the carrier of Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. The Icges’ work is an international pioneer, and for much less than a Carnival costs can perfect a method that, using specialized bacteria, would neutralize Aedes aegypti. The Government must understand that providing this institution with the necessary funds is the best way to take care of the health of Panamanians … LA PRENSA, Feb.14

