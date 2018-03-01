Millennials heading to be fattest generation in history

OBESITY, a growing problem in Panama the US and other western countries is raising concerns in the UK where new research shows that millennials are on track to be the most overweight generation in history and more susceptible to cancer

Easy access to cheap high-calorie foods is fuelling the crisis. Cancer Research UK predicts that seven out of ten Britons born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s will be overweight or obese by the time they are in the 35 to 44 age group.

By comparison, only five in ten baby boomers were overweight or obese before they hit middle age.

In recent years, the highest obesity levels were seen in people aged 55 to 64, but “experts are concerned that younger generations are on track to become fatter still”, the BBC reports.

Despite their reputation for “following seemingly healthy food trend”, many millennials need to improve their eating habits, said Cancer Research Professor Linda Bauld.

“Nothing beats a balanced diet,” she said . “Eating plenty of fruit, vegetables and other fibre filled foods like whole grains, and cutting down on junk food, is the best way to keep a healthy weight.”

Being overweight is the biggest cause of cancer after smoking, but the charity warns that “most people don’t know” about this substantial risk.

Soaring obesity rates have been blamed on modern lifestyles, with easy access to cheap high-calorie foods, as well as sedentary jobs.