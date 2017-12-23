OPINION: Fugitives running for election

ALTHOUGH they are being sought by Interpol and their whereabouts are unknown, the brothers Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares have been able to run for positions on the board of directors of the Cambio Democrático party. (CD) The internal elections of that group on January 21 would protect these fugitives brothers until the month of February 2018 despite the fact that in the past the Electoral Tribunal has already raised this type of exemption from prosecution, there is a dislike in the community, which has been witness to how such legal institutions are manipulated

with the purpose of repeatedly avoiding the action of the justice system. The whole nation must ask itself: why our electoral regime so permissive? It is inexplicable that people who are not in the country and are required by the law can be eligible for elected positions in a political party that is subsidized with our taxes. This type of hoax is what produces a National Assembly shaped by political hucksters. Let the repudiation of society make the difference. LA PRENSA, hoyporhoy, Dec 23