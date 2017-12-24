OPINION: The danger of  shameless impunity

THE STATEMENTS of a witness in Spain in the Odebrecht scandal put in perspective three new aspects in the investigation of the case in Panama.

The first is the alleged payment of bribes from an Odebrecht partner in the construction of the Panama Metro, the Spanish company FCC; the second is the implication of a high official in these bribes: the director of the Metro and also minister of the Panama Canal; and third, the mention of a Minister of Health linked to a Spanish company.

These are matters that must be clarified, without delay. However, the Public Ministry has serious problems in concluding this investigation since the file is in the Judicial Branch, waiting for resolution of the adequacy of the investigation times involved

It is in the hands of the Second Superior Court. In a complex case like this, it is essential that we Panamanians know the criminal facts thoroughly and firsthand.

If there is a failure is prevent the investigation from closing, not only will it be an injustice, but the biggest case of corruption in the recent history of Panama will remain in the most shameless impunity.