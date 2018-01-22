MEDIA WATCH: “Ice Maidens” complete 62-day Antarctica trek

WHILE millions of women across the US and the world joined in protest marches on the weekend a group of British Army soldiers became the first all-female expedition to trek across Antarctica on foot reports The Week.

Major Nicola Wetherill, Major Natalie Taylor, Captain Zanna Baker, Lieutenant Jenni Stephenson and reservists Major Sandy Hennis and Lance Sergeant Sophie Montagne arrived at Hercules Inlet on Saturday morning, January 20, 62 days after setting out.

The six “Ice Maidens” had battled their way across 1,056 miles of icy plains in 60mph winds and temperatures as low as -40C, using only skis and their own muscle power to drag sledges of equipment weighing up to 176lb each.

The two months on the march meant that the Ice Maidens spent Christmas and New Year far from their loved ones – but they still managed to enjoy some festive cheer. In the team’s blog, Lieutenant Stephenson described spending Christmas Day in a tent “eating crisps (a real treat) and drinking small amounts of rum.