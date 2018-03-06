China’s expanding “panda  diplomacy”

PANDA Diplomacy is opening trade doors for China around the world, with the latest ties established with Finland now home to new Chinese giant pandas Huabao and Jinbaobao.

When Ahtari Zoo, some 300 kilometers north of Helsinki in central Finland officially opened viewing to the to the public on Saturday following a two-and-half-week trial period, the unveiling was viewed by the country’s Prime Minister and crowds of citizens who had driven hundreds of kilometers in frigid weather conditions to view the bears who had arrived from China on January 18, and spent one month in quarantine.

The two giant pandas played with snowballs and rolled on the ground in the sun(see video at bottom).

Chinese Ambassador to Finland Chen Li said the pandas were not only the ambassadors for friendship but opened the channel for other kinds of cooperation expecting “the panda economy” to help open mutual understanding and a stronger friendship, as well as more willingness to explore new opportunities.

“ I think friendship and cooperation are two indivisible parts,” said Chen.

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the arrival of the pandas was “a great thing” for Finland, and was the result of bilateral trust.

” I am expecting a lot from this cooperation,” said Sipila.

An agreement on implementation of a scientific research plan was signed. Mayors of Dujiangyan City in southwest China’s Sichuan Province and the city of Ahtari also signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation.