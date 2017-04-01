Predators destroy protected habitat

THE HABITAT of crustaceans, national and migratory seabirds and the black iguana have been destroyed in a protected mangrove swamp area in Los Santos says the Ministry of the Environment.

Logging and burning on the dunes has eliminated grass, affected the flora and fauna and caused the sand to disperse according to a MiAmbiente report.

Authorities identified 35 illegally fenced lots within some lots there are ranchos, and breakwaters built with tires and plastic.

The La Enea protected area, was created by a municipal agreement in 1990 which established that public use of the area is permitted, provided that it does not cause serious ecological disturbances.

Illegal logging and burning of undergrowth has become an increasing problem in recent years.