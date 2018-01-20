Panama plastic bags era  nearing end

On the way out
The first law sanctioned by President Juan  Carlos  Varela in 2018  obliges supermarkets, pharmacies and retailers to replace plastic bags with reusable bags within 18 months   

The law promotes the use of reusable bags in commercial establishments. Warehouses and wholesalers will have a period of 24 months to remove plastic bags from their premises.

The new  law was sanctioned by Varela and published in the Official Gazette  on Friday, January 19

It was approved in the third debate on August 10, 2017  by the National Assembly.

Its proponent was  Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD),  Deputy Samir Gozaine, and had the support of the independent substitute deputy Alida Spadafora.

