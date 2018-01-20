Panama plastic bags era  nearing end

The first law sanctioned by President Juan Carlos Varela in 2018 obliges supermarkets, pharmacies and retailers to replace plastic bags with reusable bags within 18 months

The law promotes the use of reusable bags in commercial establishments. Warehouses and wholesalers will have a period of 24 months to remove plastic bags from their premises.

The new law was sanctioned by Varela and published in the Official Gazette on Friday, January 19

It was approved in the third debate on August 10, 2017 by the National Assembly.

Its proponent was Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), Deputy Samir Gozaine, and had the support of the independent substitute deputy Alida Spadafora.