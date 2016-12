TURTLE EGG poachers have been thwarted by the actions of an environmental group that has collected some 43,000 eggs from La Cuchilla Beach in Tonosí.

The eggs have been placed in an artificial nursery to ensure their survival.

Alexis Rodríguez, president of the environmental group Tortu­Agro de Cambutal, reported that the eggs were taken from some 470 nursery nests.

Hawksbill, green and parrot turtles come to spawn in the area.