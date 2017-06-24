5000 volunteers assisting reforestation

OVER 5000 people turned out at 25 location across Panama on Saturday, June 24 for the third National Reforestation Day, to help further the “Alliance for the million” project whose objective is to repopulate one million hectares in 20 years.

Dozens of volunteers were joined by President Varela and a bevy of cabinet ministers in Cerro Galera where Varelasaid thatt in his administration, “the policy of conservation and sustainable management of natural resources is a priority” and that “Cerro Galera will be a forest of support for the sector of West Panama”.

Referring to the squatters who are still in the area, he said that f the Government will continue with the dialogue, ensuring that non-risk areas will be provided with basic services, with the necessary infrastructure.

The “Alliance for the Million” is a public – private partnership whose aim is to reforest one million hectares over the next 20 years to reduce the rate of deforestation of natural forests and contribute to carbon sequestration, thus positioning Panama As a low carbon country, in addition to other social, environmental and economic benefits generated by reforestation.

The alliance has management members such as the National Association of Reforestation and Allied Products of Panama (ANARAP), the National Association for the Conservation of Nature (ANCON), the Chamber of Commerce, and the Presidency.