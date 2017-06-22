Talent in Movement an inspirational dance experience

By Margot Thomas

OVER 100 children from Panama orphanages will display their dancing talents alongside guest artists at the 8th Talent in Movement (“Talento en Movimiento) free performance at the Anita Anita Villalaz Theater in Casco Viejo, on Friday June 30.

The show will be the culmination of a week-long international dance exchange with nine dancers from the United States holding free dance workshops at Malambo Orphanage and Aldea SOS Orphanage in Panama City and the Chorrillo neighborhood.

Guest artists from various universities in the United States, the University of Panama, and dance groups throughout Panama City are part of the activities and the final event.

That magic word “free” has been spread around, so get to Casco early for the 7 pm start of the final show

During the workshops, the children at the orphanages will not only expand their knowledge of

dance, also practice the choreography for the opening number at the annual show.

Throughout the week, the exchange participants from the U.S. will also be working with dance majors from the University of Panama.

They will be performing a piece choreographed by Moisés García, a member of Gramo Danse, a professional aerial and contemporary dance company in Panama.

By providing the opportunity for collaboration between dancers from Panama nd the United States, Movement Exchange hopes to promote cross-cultural

understanding and unite dancers regardless of linguistic or cultural barriers.

Movement Exchange has been organizing the international dance exchanges since 2010 and provides free, year-round dance programming throughout Panama taught by local professionals.

The Panamanian children performing in the show will have the chance to showcase their year-long work with their instructors and will be

performing a variety of styles including ballet, contemporary, and breakdance.

New to the program this year is student choreography. Whose works will be performed by children from the orphanages.

Movement Exchange believes that through dance, children are able to explore their creativity, increase their self-confidence, discover their strengths, fortify their community bonds, and gain life skills that will lead to active participation in society.

Dance, as a universal language, serves as a liaison between cultures and individuals, uniting and unifying through movement.

Movement Exchange is an organization that unites dance and service through its network of university chapters in the United States, with international

dance exchanges, and year-round programs in underserved communities. Founded in 2010, the body gives dancers the opportunity to travel to Panama to teach dance to children in orphanages and at-risk youth foundations.