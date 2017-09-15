Audition for musical could be big time break

By Margot Thomas

CELEBRATED Panama director Aaron Zebede is looking for English speaking actors dancers and singers to perform in a groundbreaking professional musical scheduled to premiere in Panama on Feb 1 next year.

Earning a place in the caste could be like the characters in Panama The Musical , a stepping stone to the big time because, after Panama, the producers have planned a Toronto run in November

There are 24 roles, 12 female, and 12 male with ages ranging from 13 – 50.

Auditions are on Sunday, Oct 8 @ 3 PM and Monday, Oct 9 @ 8 PM. In Studio 9 Punta Paitilla, near Super 99, Punta Pacifica.

Here are some tips from the director, Aaron Zebede for performers to prepare for the auditions:

The director says: Singers: prepare a song in English to perform a capella(you bring a karaoke type or orchestrated track on a USB);

Bring comfortable shoes for dancing

• Acting will be required on the Oct. 9, if called back.

Rehearsals begin Nov 1, 2017. World Premiere Feb 1, 2018 until March 4, 2018 at Ateneo Theater, Ciudad del Saber. An application form can be found on https://www.facebook.com/panamathemusical/ and it should be emailed to to: trobbrown@mac.com