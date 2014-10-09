Panama “Invasion” film breaking attendance records

Abner Benaim’s Invasion has been watched by 45,000 film goers across the country since its release, breaking the attendance record for film documentaries. Distributer Arturo Victoria, believes that the film has had an impact on the population that goes beyond the on the collective memory about the US invasion of Panama in 1989.

The film since its premiere at the Panama International Film Festival of Panama in April 2014 when it won audience awards for Best Documentary and Best Film in Central America and the Caribbean.

Then, for the first time in history, Panama selected it in September as a candidate to compete for Best Foreign Film in the next edition of the Oscars in 2015

The film has generated ongoing favorable reactions on social networks, and sparked discussion among those too young to remember the momentous events.

