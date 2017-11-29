Panama Christmas and beyond calendar

By Margot Thomas

With Christmas little more than three weeks away those who eschew online purchasing for the more traditional shop-till-you-drop routine, there’s also a multiple choice list of seasonal entertainment ranging from a unique TGA stage version of the Dickens Masterpiece The Christmas Carol to the annual Carols by Candlelight celebration on the Cinta Costera, which is free for those who don’t want a reserved seat.I’m told there’s only a handful of those left, but if you call in, they might be able to let you pay for seat and candle at the site.

And if you want a peek at what’s coming up early in the New Year you can check below for the dates of old favorites like The Jazz Festivals in Panama and Boquete, The International Film Festival, IFF and the exciting new kid on the Block, Panama The Musical, with preview special pricing, and two gala events. Tickets are already on sale

I’ll be providing more on all of those next week.

DECEMBER

Dec 1

CHRISTMAS SHINES The lights go on at Francisco Arias Parades Park in Calidonia, to launch this year’s display of Christmas lights labeled Christmas Shines which are already being installed at sites across the city.

Dec 1- 16

THE CHRISTMAS CAROL opened at the TGA Theatre in Ancon on Nov 30. Performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00 pm. Matinees on Dec 2, Dec 9 and Dec 16 at 4:00 pm. There will be no show on December 8. For more details follow the link

Sat, Dec 2



CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT – The seventh annual CanadaPLUS Foundation seasonal celebration at Mirador Del Pacifico on the Cinta Costera with five choirs and operatic soloist, Susan Samudio and the opportunity for you to join in the singing of old favorites from a bi-lingual songbook. The concert starts at 7 pm and is free, but if you want a reserved seat, including souvenir, LED candle a limited number are available at $25, VIP, $20 regular. A portion of your tax-deductible donation will go to a special project at the Hospital del Nino. For reserved seating call, 6619-6890. Or email carolspanama@gmail.com. Souvenir Candles will be available on-site at $10 and $5.

Sun, Dec 3.

CHRISTMAS MUSIC from Latin and Central America, the Caribbean and other countries at St Luke´s Cathedral at 3 pm. Cantus Panamá will be singing and Jan Bishop and friends will perform seasonal arrangements with harp, flute, oboe and vocals Tickets $10, available at the door.

Thu, Dec 7

NEW LOOK Urraca Park inauguration with Christmas lights.It was truly a winter wonderland last year, and you will get to see the new facilities and scores of newly planted trees. Be sure to take a camera.

Sat, Dec. 9

THE BRITISH BALL, Your chance to display your most glam dress, or air your black-tie outfit, as you sip champagne and rub shoulders with ambassadorial guests and the Brit community before dining, and dancing. The price for an upscale evening with an open bar at the Sheraton, Atlapa, is $115 per person. tickets@britishballpanama.com

Sun, Dec 10

CHRISTMAS PARADE on the Cinta Costera. Mayor Jose Isabel Blandon promises new floats, bands, and a fun event for young and old, Be sure to take a camera, and if you are going early a stool. It lasts over two hours

2018

JANUARY

Jan, 5-18

PANAMA JAZZ FESTIVAL

At the Ciudad Del Saber (City of Knowledge), with happenings in and around Panama City. The Festival in its 15th year has gained world stature and attracts jazz fans and party lovers

Wed, Jan 18 OTHER DESERT CITIES The Anc0n Theatre Guild’s (TGA) first presentation of the year. details awaited.

Sun Jan 22,

THEATRE GUILD OF ANCON annual meeting, to elect the enthusiasts who will run the country’s longest-running show during the upcoming year. They won’t let you starve while you are there. More details to follow.

FEBRUARY

Feb 1-8 – PANAMA THE MUSICAL – Evening performances 8 pm Saturday and Sunday matinees 3 pm. With pre world-premiere seat pricing.

Feb 10-13

PANAMA CARNAVAL

Four days of partying and celebrations across the country. In Panama City, the daily stage performances and fun center is on the Cinta Costera, but scores of thousands head to festivals in the interior leaving Panama streets gloriously free of traffic jams.

Feb 17 -Mar 4 – PANAMA THE MUSICAL Evening performances 8 pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees 3 pm. Closed Monday, Feb. 19 and Monday, Feb. 26.

Thu, Feb 22

PANAMA THE MUSICAL – WORLD PREMIERE. Red Carpet event 6 pm.Your chance to meet the cast, directors and producers while you enjoy a pre-show libation and tasty snacks.Show starts at 8.30 p.m.

Feb 22-25

BOQUETE JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL – World-Class Jazz & Blues on the slopes of Volcan Baru in a cool location, with lots of places to explore and a treasure trove of restaurants for wining and dining, in between exploring local boutiques and souvenir stores.

APRIL

Apr 7-11

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (IFF) The 7th festival bringing award-winning films to venues across the city and introducing movie lovers to new genres and talents promises to add another star to Panama’s creative galaxy. Trailers, news and commentary will be published regularly in the New Year, with links here,